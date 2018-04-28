 I Sourced For Funds to Start EFCC- Atiku — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

I Sourced For Funds to Start EFCC- Atiku

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

A former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has said that he would probe certain aspects of Buhari’s government if he were to be elected President. He also stated that he was the one who sourced for funds to start off the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. He stated this in an interview with BBC […]

The post I Sourced For Funds to Start EFCC- Atiku appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.