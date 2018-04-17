I stop voting in 1999 - Yakasai — Nigeria Today

I stop voting in 1999 – Yakasai

Former presidential adviser and Elder Stateman Tanko Yakasai says he stopped voting in 1999.

Yakasai disclosed this during a chat with Channels television on Tuesday. According to the elder statesman, the pattern of voting and the rigging procedure of elections informed his decision.

He stated that the ruling APC government is a government without a plan, that it is very clear that 3 years after taking control at the center they have not been able to achieve anything substantial for the country.

Yakasai also described how former PDP chairman Adamu Muazu and other PDP elites in the north connived to rigged former president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan out of power.

More details later.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

