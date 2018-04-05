 I thought my greatness was somewhere in animation, not music- Adekunle Gold - TheNewsGuru — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

I thought my greatness was somewhere in animation, not music- Adekunle Gold – TheNewsGuru

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

I thought my greatness was somewhere in animation, not music- Adekunle Gold
TheNewsGuru
Afro-fusion artiste, Adekunle Gold did not plan to be a musician. The 'Ire' sensation had always wanted to be a great animator because he studied graphic designing in the university. In his latest trending song,'Ire' , Adekunle croons about his journey
Adekunle Gold Opens Up About His Love Life And CareerNaija News

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.