I thought my greatness was somewhere in animation, not music- Adekunle Gold - TheNewsGuru — Nigeria Today

I thought my greatness was somewhere in animation, not music- Adekunle Gold
Afro-fusion artiste, Adekunle Gold did not plan to be a musician. The 'Ire' sensation had always wanted to be a great animator because he studied graphic designing in the university. In his latest trending song,'Ire' , Adekunle croons about his journey …
