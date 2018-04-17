 I understand their trauma, Al-Makura says, as IDPs stone his convoy - The Punch — Nigeria Today
I understand their trauma, Al-Makura says, as IDPs stone his convoy – The Punch

The Punch

I understand their trauma, Al-Makura says, as IDPs stone his convoy
The Punch
Umar Muhammad, Lafia. Internally Displaced Persons on Tuesday stoned the convoy of Nasarawa State Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, who was in Obi Local Government Area for assessment visit to some of the IDP camps and other affected villages. The
