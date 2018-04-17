I understand their trauma, Al-Makura says, as IDPs stone his convoy - The Punch — Nigeria Today

I understand their trauma, Al-Makura says, as IDPs stone his convoy – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
I understand their trauma, Al-Makura says, as IDPs stone his convoy
The Punch
Umar Muhammad, Lafia. Internally Displaced Persons on Tuesday stoned the convoy of Nasarawa State Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, who was in Obi Local Government Area for assessment visit to some of the IDP camps and other affected villages. The …
Nasarawa Killings: IDPs pelt Gov. Al-Makura's convoy with stones
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!