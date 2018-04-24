I want to see deeper relations between Nigeria and Sweden - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

I want to see deeper relations between Nigeria and Sweden – Vanguard



Vanguard I want to see deeper relations between Nigeria and Sweden

Vanguard

By Onome Amawhe. Ambassador Inger Ultvedt is proactive in the promotion of socio-economic and cultural programmes between Nigeria and Sweden. As an advocate of strong bilateral ties between both countries, Ultvedt is one of the female pioneers of …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

