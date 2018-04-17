 I wanted to break Commonwealth Games record – Amusan - The Punch — Nigeria Today
I wanted to break Commonwealth Games record – Amusan – The Punch

The Punch

I wanted to break Commonwealth Games record – Amusan
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Tobi Amusan has said her target was to break the Games' record in Australia. Amusan ran 12.68secs ahead of Jamaica duo Danielle Williams and Yanique Thompson to win the women's 100m hurdles to become
