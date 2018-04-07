I warned Babaginda that Abacha would overthrow Shonekan – Mbu — Nigeria Today

I warned Babaginda that Abacha would overthrow Shonekan – Mbu

Nigeria’s ex-Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Matthew Mbu, has stated that he was aware of the plan by the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha to remove Nigeria’s Interim leader, Chief Ernest Shonekan, from office within three months. Mbu also wrote how Babaginda spared Abacha because he (Abacha) saved him from two […]

I warned Babaginda that Abacha would overthrow Shonekan – Mbu

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

