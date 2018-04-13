I was forced by soldiers to implicate Senator Shehu Sani for murder – Suspect (VIDEO) — Nigeria Today

I was forced by soldiers to implicate Senator Shehu Sani for murder – Suspect (VIDEO)

The suspect who allegedly implicated Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna central, in a murder case, Isa Garba has told TheCable he was forced to link the federal lawmaker to the issue.

Here is what he said:

“I was away from Kaduna but military invited me to come over and identify some persons who were arrested over the alleged murder of the said person. Immediately I got there, the military began to torture me and insisted that I must mention Shehu Sani as the person who sponsored the murder.

“I never knew Bashir Hamdada, let alone the matter at all. But, I was tortured and forced to make a statement to implicate the senator in the alleged murder. I spent two weeks facing a series of torture under the military before I was taken to Kaduna state CID.

At Kaduna police CID, I spent a month and was later taken to prison. Luckily, I was granted bail… I was accused without any evidence. I can swear to God that Shehu Sani doesn’t know me. Even if he passes here today, he does not know what I look like yet they insisted that I must implicate him. Soldiers and some policemen have dealt with me seriously over this issue… I have seen hell in in their attempt to coerce me to implicate Senator Sani.”

