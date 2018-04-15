 “I Was In Coma For 3 Days” — Actress Halima Abubakar Reveals - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

“I Was In Coma For 3 Days” — Actress Halima Abubakar Reveals – Information Nigeria

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

“I Was In Coma For 3 Days” — Actress Halima Abubakar Reveals
Information Nigeria
“I Was In Coma For 3 Days” — Actress Halima Abubakar RevealsNollywood actress, Halima Abubakar who was bedridden several times last year, following complications encountered after a fibroid surgery in India, revealed how she was in coma for 3 days
Nollywood Actress Halimar Abubakar Reveals How She Almost Died From Her Illness A Month AgoWetinhappen Magazine (blog)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.