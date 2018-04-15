 I was mistaken for a mad man when I became a pastor – Kas - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

I was mistaken for a mad man when I became a pastor – Kas – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

I was mistaken for a mad man when I became a pastor – Kas
Vanguard
By ROTIMI AGBANA. When Nigerian pop singer turned pastor, Kas, broke news that he had become a minister of the gospel, tongues wagged with mixed reactions. Some thought it was an awkward decision while others saw it as a right move in the right
People were angry at me when I became a pastor-KasTheNewsGuru

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.