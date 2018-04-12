"I Was Tortured To Frame Senator Shehu Sani" – Kaduna Civilian JTF Leader — Nigeria Today

A member of a Kaduna Civilian JTF Garba Isa, who is in the centre of the Murder case controversy against Senator Shehu Sani of one Lawan Maiduna has alleged that the Military forced him to implicate the Senator.

Isa told newsmen in Kano, Thursday that, ” I was not in Kaduna but received calls that the Military are looking for me on an issue so when I went back I was at our office in Kabala Doki when the military came and asked me to come with them”.

He said, “the Military told me that they arrested some suspects and I alongside another person we should come in our position as JTF to verified their identity at Badarawa so after an inquiry they allowed the other person to go and asked me to follow them”.

” They now took me to Kukwa Ahmed Aruwa Firm, and kept me there I was there when a Military Captain came and left there after he sent an intelligent officer who now came and told me that I was the one who killed Lawan Bakin Ruwa”.

“I told them as a civilian JTF how can I killed anybody, they now started torturing me that II most accept that I’m the one who killed him and Senator Shehu Sani was the one who contracts us to do it”.

Garba added, ” the Military at the firm insisted that II most accept that Senator Shehu Sani gave Bashir Hamadada money to pay us for the killing of Lawan and I told them I neither knew Bashir no Lawan they are talking about”.

Garba Isa added that he spent two weeks with the military but still refused to implicate Senator Shehu Sani “and later we were transferred to the Kaduna State State CID were I spent almost a month and from where I was taken to Prison”.

He said it was at a Kaduna State High Court that he got his bail but his right-hand side is now having serious injuries making him to go on treatment because of the alleged military torture.

All efforts to hear from the Military Command in Kaduna proved abortive.