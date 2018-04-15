I will be disappointed if Cee-C wins- Alex — Nigeria Today

I will be disappointed if Cee-C wins- Alex

Head of House, Alex has stated that she will be disappointed if Cee-C wins the Big Brother Naija Reality TV Show.

Alex stated this in the dressing room while she was in a conversation with Tobi.

Tobi was very quick to caution her that the choice was no longer in her hands, but that of the viewers.

“What is more important is that we are in the finals, the rest is for the viewers to vote,” Tobi said.

Biggie rounded up the evening by showing all the housemates clips of family members and support groups rooting for them.

In all, it was an emotional one for all housemates, most especially Alex.

