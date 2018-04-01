‘I Will Be Sending Cee-C Only Ugly Clothes Or None At All Henceforth’ – Payporte’s Creative Director, Toyin Lawani Fumes — Nigeria Today

‘I Will Be Sending Cee-C Only Ugly Clothes Or None At All Henceforth’ – Payporte’s Creative Director, Toyin Lawani Fumes
Nigerian celebrity stylist and Payporte creative director, Toyin Lawani has called out Cee-c after she used a scissor to cut, a cloth meant to be her outfit for the Saturday Night Party. She stated that the cloth wasn’t a fashion accessory and Cee-c was supposed to play her part as simple as ‘abc’. She further […]
The post 'I Will Be Sending Cee-C Only Ugly Clothes Or None At All Henceforth' – Payporte's Creative Director, Toyin Lawani Fumes appeared first on Timeofgist.
