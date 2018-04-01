‘I Will Be Sending Cee-C Only Ugly Clothes Or None At All Henceforth’ – Payporte’s Creative Director, Toyin Lawani Fumes — Nigeria Today

‘I Will Be Sending Cee-C Only Ugly Clothes Or None At All Henceforth’ – Payporte’s Creative Director, Toyin Lawani Fumes

Nigerian celebrity stylist and Payporte creative director, Toyin Lawani has called out Cee-c after she used a scissor to cut, a cloth meant to be her outfit for the Saturday Night Party. She stated that the cloth wasn’t a fashion accessory and Cee-c was supposed to play her part as simple as ‘abc’. She further […]

The post ‘I Will Be Sending Cee-C Only Ugly Clothes Or None At All Henceforth’ – Payporte’s Creative Director, Toyin Lawani Fumes appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

