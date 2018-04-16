I Will Become Nigeria’s President After Buhari – Rochas Okorocha Declares — Nigeria Today

I Will Become Nigeria’s President After Buhari – Rochas Okorocha Declares
Rochas Okorocha Declares For Presidency 2023. Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has said he will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in office by 2023. Read details. The Imo State Governor stated this on Monday when he hosted some political stakeholders at the Government House in Owerri, the state capital. They had visited him to endorse Uche …
This super post – I Will Become Nigeria's President After Buhari – Rochas Okorocha Declares appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO.
