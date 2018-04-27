‘I will contest in 2019 and still win because I am not a looter like former leaders’ – Buhari — Nigeria Today

‘I will contest in 2019 and still win because I am not a looter like former leaders’ – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that his chances of winning his 2019 re-election bid was certain as he has never been found wanting.

Making the declaration yesterday at the Tafawa Balewa stadium in Bauchi while on a two days working visit to the state, the President said the massive support shown him by a cross-section of Nigerians is set to guarantee his victory next year.

“When I came into power as a military Head of State during the military era, there was nothing like insurgency in the North East, although I re-contested several times during the democratic era and lost. I contested again in 2015 and God in his infinite mercy, gave me victory.

“I have already made my intentions known to Nigerians that I will still contest again in 2019 and I’m happy for the support you are already giving to me today.

“I contested election for the first time, second and third times, but lost. I said good and contested election again for the fourth time and won. I am telling you, I am going to contest election again for the seat of president and I will win because I have never been found wanting.

“I served as a president, governor and chairman of Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF), but never looted the treasury like Nigerian past leaders, who own 20 to 30 houses, while some Nigerians cannot afford one room to sleep in,’ he said.

