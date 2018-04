“I will miss the Saturday parties” – Miracle says as he reveals what he will do with his money — Nigeria Today

“I will miss the Saturday parties” – Miracle says as he reveals what he will do with his money

After three months of drama, suspense and intrigue, reality TV show, Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala came to an end last Sunday with young and dashing pilot, Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe emerging as the winner.

He smiled home with N25 million cash, a brand new SUV and other prizes totaling N45 million.

However, being a good Christian, Miracle has vowed to pay his tithe to the last kobo. He made this pledge after he won!

How are you feeling now?

I’m feeling like a flyboy. I really appreciate you all because it’s your love that got me this (N45 million) prize.

What do you think won you the prize?

I will say it’s the grace of God.

As a Christian, are you going to pay your tithe from the money you won?

To me, it’s always God first. He has blessed me and I have to show that I appreciate. Yes, definitely, I’ll pay my tithe.

What are you planning to do with the money?

Right now, I think it’s just time for me to relax and think about what exactly I want to do with the money.

How long is it going to take you to start something with the money?

I have no idea because I don’t even know what’s happening right now. It’s like I’m in a dreamland. I’ve been indoors for three months. I need to get back to reality to know what’s happening outside and make my decision.

Who are the people you are going to miss?

I’m not going to miss anybody because all of us will still be together in Nigeria, but I will miss the Saturday parties we used to have in the house.

The post "I will miss the Saturday parties" – Miracle says as he reveals what he will do with his money appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

