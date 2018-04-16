I will replace Buhari as Nigeria’s president – Governor Okorocha — Nigeria Today

I will replace Buhari as Nigeria’s president – Governor Okorocha

Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has said he will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. Okorocha stated this on Monday when he hosted some political stakeholders at the Government House in Owerri, the state capital They had visited him to endorse Uche Nwosu, his Chief of Staff and son-in-law, as the next Governor of the state. […]

