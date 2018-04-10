“I will soon participate as a contestant” – 2Baba on Nigerian Politics — Nigeria Today

“I will soon participate as a contestant” – 2Baba on Nigerian Politics

Singer 2Baba has said he has intention to contest for political office, PM News reports. 2Baba, who once called for, then called off a protest im demand of good governance, said this in Lagos. He’s interested in politics, he said, and will soon contest for a position. The singer however did not mention what post he’d […]

The post “I will soon participate as a contestant” – 2Baba on Nigerian Politics appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

