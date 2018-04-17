I will succeed Buhari says Okorocha — Nigeria Today

I will succeed Buhari says Okorocha

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, said yesterday that he is poised to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari whom he said would win the 2019 presidential election.

The governor said this when he hosted some political stakeholders at the Government House in Owerri.

A group of Imo stakeholders had visited him to endorse the ambition of Uche Nwosu, his Chief of Staff and son-in-law, as the next governor.

Okorocha said Buhari’s declaration for a second term is a good development and that he will win again, just like he did in 2015.

“Buhari will win again and again. After Buhari, it will come to the South-East and it will be the turn of Okorocha,” he said.

Reacting to criticism of Nwosu’s endorsement as his successor, the governor said his (Nwosu’s) “only sin” is that he is my son-in-law.

He said he is the best candidate in the governorship race in the state.

“Nwosu is the least of the political children I have trained but I don’t know any of them as much as I have known him. I took him up when he was nobody and he grew to the height he is now, his only sin is that he is my son-in-law.

“Nwosu will win in 2019, don’t be afraid, I am there, I have retired the Arthur Nzeribes, Udenwas, now I will retire the rest of them finally, I know them and they know me, their plan is to push me so that they can get the Senate, it is a lie, I will run for the Senate as well,” he said.

