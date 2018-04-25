'I wish the Senate is abolished, House of Reps, a part-time job' - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

‘I wish the Senate is abolished, House of Reps, a part-time job’ – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
'I wish the Senate is abolished, House of Reps, a part-time job'
Guardian (blog)
Omoyele Sowore is one of the presidential aspirants aiming to dislodge the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 election. He spoke to AJIBOLA AMZAT (Features Editor) at his campaign office in Ikeja, Lagos on Sunday. Excerpt. Why do you …
Day activists, politicians honoured Gani Fawehinmi
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!