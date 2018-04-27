 ‘I would have been part of herdsmen attacking people’ – Buhari — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 27, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that if not for education, he may have been one of the Fulani herdsmen clashing with farmers across the country. The President said during his two-day state visit to Bauchi State on Thursday at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, where he inaugurated the 261 Nigerian Air Force Referral Hospital, […]

