I Would Return To Barcelona Tomorrow If They Asked – Dani Alves — Nigeria Today

Dani Alves has admitted that leaving Barcelona “hurt” and he would not think twice about returning to the club from PSG if offered the chance.

Dani Alves made the move to PSG via Juventus, where he spent one season upon his 2016 departure from Camp Nou.

Alves’s name is written in Barca folklore after winning 24 titles in eight years with the Catalan giants, and the 34-year-old has confessed that he regrets ever leaving.

“Barcelona is my home,” he told Globo TV. “It’s impossible to say that I wouldn’t return. I would come back tomorrow if Barcelona were to call me. If I were to say that I didn’t leave there feeling hurt then I’d be lying.

“I left hurt because I think I fought hard to create a great history at Barcelona. I left with 24 titles in eight years. I finished up giving them more great results and then they ended it without respecting my story.

“They wanted me to have a farewell and I told them no, because I consider that place my eternal home and when a place is considere

