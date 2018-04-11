Ibadan Mogajis seek arrest of factional leader — Nigeria Today

Ibadan Mogajis seek arrest of factional leader

The Association of Mogajis (family heads) of Ibadanland has urged the Oyo State Police Command to arrest the leader of another faction, Chief Wale Oladoja, for alleged provocative pronouncement.

It accused him of making remarks capable of causing discord, disunity and civil disorder in Ibadanland.

The group was reacting to a report credited to Oladoja, who, while allegedly speaking on behalf of ‘Authentic Mogajis’ said, ‘Ibadan Mogajis kick over continued “defiance of court verdict by the sacked Obas”.

In a statement signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the association, Chiefs Asimiyu Adepoju and Isiaka Raji Elegbaowo, the Ibadan Mogajis described the group claimed by Oladoja as “a faceless entity”.

Oladoja, it said, was not a party to the suit and stands the risk for speaking on a matter that in subjusice.

The statement reads: “It must be put on record that the so-called Authentic Mogaji is a faceless entity in as much as it is not known to law. It should be noted that Wale Oladoja has no locus standi to make the pronouncement for some reasons.

“He is not a party to the suit between High Chief Rashidi Ladoja and Governor of Oyo State and others. The ruling of the court is specific and at variance with what Wale Oladoja is canvassing.

“The case is already in the Court of Appeal and therefore, Wale Oladoja’s pronouncement is subjudice. We hereby call on the police to get him to explain why he intends to cause civil confusion in respect of a case the appeal of which is pending in the Court of Appeal.”

The Mogajis added: “when a judgment is given and the respondent appeals, it means the respondent disagreed with the judgment and as such, both the claimants and respondent should maintain status-quo in which case no winner, no vanquished.

“In this case, the Obas remain so until the final determination of the Court of Appeal in which case the Obas continue to enjoy all the necessary paraphernalia of office i.e. wear their crowns, collect salaries, allowances, ride their cars since they remain Obas until the Court of Appeal finally determines otherwise”.

