IBB hosts PDP chairman, Secondus in Minna [PHOTOS] — Nigeria Today

IBB hosts PDP chairman, Secondus in Minna [PHOTOS]

Uche Secondus, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Monday met with former military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, famously known as IBB. The meeting between the leadership of the former ruling party and Babangida took place at the latter’s Hilltop Mansion in Minna, Niger State. In a tweet, Secondus said […]

IBB hosts PDP chairman, Secondus in Minna [PHOTOS]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

