IBB supports political orientation by YES Nigeria — Nigeria Today

IBB supports political orientation by YES Nigeria

Former Nigeria’s Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has called on Nigerians to embrace the ideology of YES NIGERIA MOVEMENT which seeks to ensure that credible candidates are allowed to oversee the political affairs of the country

Gen. Babangida who received a delegation of YES NIGERIA MOVEMENT led by its Convener Ali Soyode in his Minna home, Niger State called on the government to recognize the need to give younger generation the opportunity to take over governance come 2019. He reminded the delegation that they were privileged to have served their fatherland at a younger age and such can be provided by new generation of leaders especially in today’s modern global competiveness. He reiterates the need for electorates to get their voting documentations in order to play their role in the governance of the country.

The former Military President applauding the leadership of the Movement for the great works it has achieved especially in the areas of educating the electorates on their Democratic and political rights and also supporting existing parties identify potential candidates for elective offices compares it to their MAMSER period in the late eighties to create awareness for political orientation, transition and economic values.

YES NIGERIA MOVEMENT Convener, Mr. Ali Soyode in his speech said the aim of establishing the movement was born out of his desire to see a better political and democratic system educating the electorates of their power to elects, call to accountability of the elected and having right people in government through the exercise of their votes.

He maintained that the country is due an opportunity for younger generations, team workers, patriotic leaders and those wishing to form alliance for the benefits of Nigerians to lead and have the elders as the advisory council.

One of the highlights of the visit was seeing the former Military President pledging to work with the movement until right people are given opportunity to lead the people as he sees the leadership of the movement as real progressive leaders whom have been serving their country with passions, commitment and total dedication both home and in the diaspora.

