 Ibrahimovic drops World Cup hint - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ibrahimovic drops World Cup hint – The Punch

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Punch

Ibrahimovic drops World Cup hint
The Punch
Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted that he hopes to feature at this year's World Cup, teasing fans that he could come out of retirement to play in Russia. In an appearance on ABC television's late night Jimmy Kimmel show on Tuesday, the former
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reveals World Cup Plans On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'NESN.com
Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World CupTHISDAY Newspapers
'Won't be a World Cup without me'The Daily Star
VAVEL.com –Pro Soccer USA –SportsBusiness Daily
all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.