Ibrahimovic drops World Cup hint - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Ibrahimovic drops World Cup hint – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Ibrahimovic drops World Cup hint
The Punch
Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted that he hopes to feature at this year's World Cup, teasing fans that he could come out of retirement to play in Russia. In an appearance on ABC television's late night Jimmy Kimmel show on Tuesday, the former …
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reveals World Cup Plans On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup
'Won't be a World Cup without me'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!