 ICAN Honours Kemi Adeosun, Fowler, Others at Merit Award Night — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

ICAN Honours Kemi Adeosun, Fowler, Others at Merit Award Night

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

The the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) on Saturday night honoured the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun and Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, with the 2018 Merit Award.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.