 ICON Music Group Presents: 2slik – DOPE — Nigeria Today
ICON Music Group Presents: 2slik – DOPE

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

International Connection Music Group, founded by female rapper Pryse and her brother Big H are proud to announce the rising Port Harcourt star, 2slik as the first official signee of the label. ICON is kicking off the journey by releasing the crispy visuals to his already popular track “Dope”. The video was shot in Lagos […]

