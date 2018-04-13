 ICPC set to resume prosecution of former I-G Ehindero for N64bn fraud — Nigeria Today
ICPC set to resume prosecution of former I-G Ehindero for N64bn fraud

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it is set to resume prosecution of former Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Sunday Ehindero, for alleged N16 billion fraud. Spokesperson of the commission, Mrs Rasheedat Okoduwa, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Friday. Okoduwa said the case against Ehindero, who was […]

