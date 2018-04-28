Ideato federal constituency to witness political rebirth — Nigeria Today

Ideato federal constituency to witness political rebirth

Daughters and sons of Ideato, Imo State will converge in Urualla in Orlu for a retreat, which will take a cursory look at the political development in the zone.

During the one-day meeting, all the political class in Ideato federal constituency irrespective of political parties affiliation will collectively X-ray the political history in the past eight years with a view to ascertaining the activities of political office holders and possibly request for an account of stewardship from all the past office holders to ascertain how their services have impacted on the people.

It is expected that recommendations to guide future political office holders that would guarantee good governance, accountability and good stewardship will be made by the participants.

A statement by the coordinator, Ideato Okoli said that the political retreat will witness innovations that will set up certain political governance structure and framework that shall assist all future office holders within Ideato to ensure democracy dividends for the people and lay foundation for accountability.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

