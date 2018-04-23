 IEBC: Memo claiming Chebukati has resigned is fake - The Standard — Nigeria Today
IEBC: Memo claiming Chebukati has resigned is fake – The Standard

IEBC: Memo claiming Chebukati has resigned is fake
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dismissed allegations that it's chairman Wafula Chebukati has tendered his resignation. In a tweet on Monday afternoon, IEBC noted that the memo circulating on social media did not
Chebukati resignation memo is fake, says IEBCKenya Broadcasting Corporation
Kenya: IEBC Crisis Bolsters Roselyn Akombe's Claims of InfightingAllAfrica.com
Kenya's embattled #IEBC says #Chebukati resignation was fakedAfrica Times
The Star, Kenya –Mwakilishi.com –Capital FM Kenya –Tuko.co.ke
