 If he hits you once, don't marry him —Olajumoke Rhoda Fujah - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

If he hits you once, don’t marry him —Olajumoke Rhoda Fujah – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

If he hits you once, don't marry him —Olajumoke Rhoda Fujah
Vanguard
BY ROTIMIAGBANA. “Domestic violence against women would reduce drastically if young women would stop getting married to any man who hits them while in a relationship.” These were the words of young entrepreneur, philanthropist and motivational speaker
Love beyond borders: American woman marries online lover from PakistanThe News International (blog)
American woman marries Pakistani she met on FacebookGeo News, Pakistan
'I feel sorry for Michelle Keegan': Nadia Essex gives the lowdown on Mark Wright's long-distance marriageCelebsNow
Daily Pakistan –Pakistan Today –The Express Tribune
all 10 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.