If President Buhari Asks Me To Jump Into Fire, I Will Not Hesitate - Kogi Gov., Yahaya Bello — Nigeria Today

If President Buhari Asks Me To Jump Into Fire, I Will Not Hesitate – Kogi Gov., Yahaya Bello
According to him;
“I am an ardent supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, who has said that we must stick to the 1999 Constitution and APC Constitution. If Buhari asks me to jump into fire, I will not hesitate to jump into it.”
On why he earlier backed Chief John Oyegun to elongate the tenure elongation, he said:
“They are saying that I have problem with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; that is why I supported tenure elongation. “I have no problem with Asiwaju, he is my leader. And President Buhari is the leader of all. I was supporting you (Oyegun and NWC) but we have to hold National Convention.”
Editor’s Note:
What appalls me is that Buhari supported tenure elongation before, which was illegal and unconstitutional, all the politicians in APC supported. He changed his mind after due consultation, all of them also changed their position like weather.
Just like a friend said, I think we have offended God in a way we don’t know. For him to have given us this kind of people as leaders, we need forgiveness.
