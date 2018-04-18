If you can't handle Shatta Wale, leave and let me take over – Actress to Shatta Michy - GhanaWeb — Nigeria Today

If you can’t handle Shatta Wale, leave and let me take over – Actress to Shatta Michy – GhanaWeb
|
GhanaWeb
|
If you can't handle Shatta Wale, leave and let me take over – Actress to Shatta Michy
GhanaWeb
Ghana actress Rosemond Brown does not seem to be giving us a break anytime soon as the actress has called for SM Queen Shatta Michy to leave self-acclaimed Dancehall King, Shatta Wale. The actress in a video posted with the caption "Michy watch your …
Shatta Wale Drops '419'
I will date Shatta Wale if you break up with him – Rosemond Brown 'dares' Shatta Michy
Shatta Michy Deserves More Beatings – Lutterodt
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!