If you don’t pay your tithe you’re “not going to heaven” – Pastor Adeboye | WATCH — Nigeria Today

If you don’t pay your tithe you’re “not going to heaven” – Pastor Adeboye | WATCH

A video trending on the internet at the moment shows Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) General Overseer Pastor E. A. Adeboye addressing the paying of tithe. Speaking to the pastors in the congregation, Adeboye said he had an instruction for them. He asked that they return to their congregations and tell them: “Anyone who does not pay […]

