 If You Like 'Rampage,' You Should Watch These 8 Movies - Film School Rejects — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

If You Like ‘Rampage,’ You Should Watch These 8 Movies – Film School Rejects

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Film School Rejects

If You Like 'Rampage,' You Should Watch These 8 Movies
Film School Rejects
Brad Peyton's latest pairing with Dwayne Johnson is their most enjoyably dumb collaboration yet. It's not bad, just stupid, often in a good way and is very likely intentionally so. A big-budget B movie. Rampage doesn't have to be seen, but I do
Five Movies You Totally Forgot Robin Williams was InTVOvermind

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.