IG Of Police Shuns Senate Invitation Over Dino Melaye — Nigeria Today

IG Of Police Shuns Senate Invitation Over Dino Melaye
The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has failed to appear before the Senate over the arrest and detention of Senator Dino Melaye and the killings across Nigeria, PUNCH reports. The Senate had, on Wednesday, summoned the IGP to appear in the chamber to address the lawmakers in plenary on Thursday (today). The Police boss was, […]
