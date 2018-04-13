IG Slay Queen, Roman Goddess Dances With Her Massive B00bs (Video, Photos) — Nigeria Today

IG Slay Queen, Roman Goddess Dances With Her Massive B00bs (Video, Photos)
Socialite, Roman Goddess shared a video on her Instagram page of her dancing to the beat of a song with her Chest.
This has generated heavy criticism and acclaim alike.
She captioned the video:
what is it called when you dont like me but, I dont know you?
She got married last year to foreign boyfriend which surprised everybody. That hasn’t even restricted her from flaunting her goodies online. According to her, her husband even likes it!
