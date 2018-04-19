Igali secures Commonwealth wrestling post - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Igali secures Commonwealth wrestling post – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Igali secures Commonwealth wrestling post
The Punch
Idris Adesina. Nigeria Wrestling Federation president Daniel Igali has been elected as one of the three vice-presidents of the Commonwealth Wrestling Board after polling 19 out of 22 votes. The election held at the General Assembly of the board at the …
Igali emerges VP of Commonwealth Wrestling Board
Igali emerges vice president Commonwealth Wrestling Board
Nigeria's Igali Voted Vice-President Of Commonwealth Wrestling Board
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!