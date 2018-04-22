Igbo presidency: Buhari will handover to Osinbajo, don’t be deceived – Chekwas Okorie tells South East — Nigeria Today

Igbo presidency: Buhari will handover to Osinbajo, don’t be deceived – Chekwas Okorie tells South East
The National Chairman of the United Progressives Party, UPP, Chief Chekwas Okorie, has reminded Ndigbo that President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, never promised to hand over power to them in 2023. Okorie described the offer being carried about by some South East APC leaders as the ‘worst form of deceit’, stressing […]
Igbo presidency: Buhari will handover to Osinbajo, don’t be deceived – Chekwas Okorie tells South East
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!