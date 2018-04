IGBO SUMMIT: IPOB dares Ohaneze — Nigeria Today

IGBO SUMMIT: IPOB dares Ohaneze

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday, warned the National President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, against holding the proposed Igbo summit in Enugu or be prepared to face the consequences from IPOB youths.

Youths suspected to be members of IPOB had, last month, disrupted a meeting of Igbo elders and leaders of thought in Enugu.

IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, said, in a statement, that while IPOB leadership respects and recognizes Igbo elders, including their freedom of speech and assembly, it would not sit and watch a gathering designed to enslave the Igbo nation in Nigeria.

The statement said: “We are well aware of the nocturnal meetings between Chief Nnia Nwodo and a certain Brigadier General affiliated to the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu.

“The same people Ohaneze Ndigbo and South East governors ran to and convinced to launch Operation Python Dance II, are the same people Nnia Nwodo and his Ohaneze Ndigbo are running to now for security during the proposed Igbo summit..

“If Ohaneze leaders like, let them surround the venue with armored tanks and soldiers, but one thing that this is certain is that the summit will not hold, unless Nnia Nwodo and his collaborators will be prepared to kill us all on that particular day.

“Nnia Nwodo and his collaborators are at liberty to call summit to sensitize and educate our people for the upcoming referendum, but not to talk about restructuring to remain in Nigeria.

“Nwodo and his Hausa -Fulani servants will understand how enraged we are on the day of this so-called summit scheduled to hold in Enugu. Should the Nigerian army arrest or kill anyone on that day, Nwodo’s children and that of the governors and anybody else involved in the betrayal of IPOB and Biafrans in general will suffer the same fate, regardless of where they are”.

The post IGBO SUMMIT: IPOB dares Ohaneze appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest