Ighalo's Four-Goal Feat Rekindles World Cup Hope - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

Ighalo's Four-Goal Feat Rekindles World Cup Hope
Lagos – Odion Ighalo, the Super Eagles and Changchun Yatai of China forward, scored four goals for the latter in their Saturday's 5-2 away win at Guizhou Hengfeng in the Chinese Super League. The goals made headlines, especially in the Nigerian …
Ighalo hopes to replicate scoring heroics with the Super Eagles
