 Ighalo's Four-Goal Feat Rekindles World Cup Hope - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ighalo’s Four-Goal Feat Rekindles World Cup Hope – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

Ighalo's Four-Goal Feat Rekindles World Cup Hope
Independent Newspapers Limited
Lagos – Odion Ighalo, the Super Eagles and Changchun Yatai of China forward, scored four goals for the latter in their Saturday's 5-2 away win at Guizhou Hengfeng in the Chinese Super League. The goals made headlines, especially in the Nigerian
Ighalo hopes to replicate scoring heroics with the Super EaglesAOL Footbal (press release) (blog)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.