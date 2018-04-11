Ignatius Ajuru University 200L CBT Examination Time-Table 2018 Re-Scheduled. — Nigeria Today

Ignatius Ajuru University 200L CBT Examination Time-Table 2018 Re-Scheduled.

Ignatius Ajuru University 200L CBT Examination Time-Table 2018 Re-Scheduled. The Ignatius Ajuru University 200L CBT Examination Time-Table 2018 has been Re-Scheduled. All concerned students are hereby informed. This is to inform all 200L students of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, (IAUE) that the management has published the newly scheduled 2018 GNS CBT Examination Time-Table. MONDAY …

The post Ignatius Ajuru University 200L CBT Examination Time-Table 2018 Re-Scheduled. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

