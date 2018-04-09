IGP Deploys 6 Mobile Police Units To Kwara, Taraba — Nigeria Today

IGP Deploys 6 Mobile Police Units To Kwara, Taraba

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris has ordered the deployment of three Police Mobile Force Units, high powered police investigation team, Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) with ten crew members and anti-robbery equipments to Kwara State and three additional Police Mobile Force units to Taraba State to beef up security, prevent further attacks, arrest […]

The post IGP Deploys 6 Mobile Police Units To Kwara, Taraba appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

