IGP reinstates Janga as Kogi police commissioner, following re-arrest of the 6 jail breakers — Nigeria Today

IGP reinstates Janga as Kogi police commissioner, following re-arrest of the 6 jail breakers

Ali Janga has been reinstated as the Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, the state police command spokesman, ASP William Aya, confirmed.

Speaking, Aya said in Lokoja that Janga returned to office on April 3, 2018 on the orders of Ibrahim Idris, Inspector -General of Police.

He said the reinstatement was made after Janga met the one-week ultimatum given to him by the Inspector-General of Police to re-arrest the suspected six jail breakers who escaped from police custody.

Aya, the police public relations officer, confirmed that all the six suspects that escaped from the police custody on March 28, 2018 had been re-arrested.

He also disclosed that13 persons that aided the escape of the suspects had been arrested in Lokoja alongside the commercial tricycle operators that ferried the suspects to safety after their escape and the owners of the houses where they slept after escape from custody. The suspects, according to Aya, would be charged to court after conclusion of investigation.

It could be recalled that Janga had on March 28, 2018 announced that six suspects, including Kabiru Seidu a.k.a Osama and Nuhu Salisu, who had named Dino Melaye, a senator, as their gun supplier, escaped from lawful police custody in Lokoja.

Following the incident, the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, removed Janga as the state Commissioner of Police and named Sunday Ogbu as his replacement.

Aya equally said that the 13 policemen that were on duty on the day of the incident had gone to the police headquarters for interrogation as directed by the IGP, saying that they had started returning to their duty posts.

Victoria Nnakiaike, Lokoja

The post IGP reinstates Janga as Kogi police commissioner, following re-arrest of the 6 jail breakers appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

