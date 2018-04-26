Ihedioha: Governance Key to Imo Restoration — Nigeria Today

Ihedioha: Governance Key to Imo Restoration

By Aliogo Ugo

Gubernatorial aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Imo State in the 2019 election, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, has said that the best way to restoring the state is to entrench good governance.

Ihedioha said Imo State had endured poor governance in the past seven years, a situation he said had left people of the state disillusioned.

“It is difficult if not impossible to expect meaningful development in an environment where basic fundamentals of governance are grossly lacking,” the former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives said.

It takes a whole lot to put Imo State back on the path of glory but good governance which requires focus and experience can help fast track it, he added.

According to Ihedioha who also contested for the governorship post in 2015, the Imo debt profile is such that could discourage any would-be occupant of the Government House.

“The challenge is huge indeed, when we consider the heavy burden of the debt incurred over time. But because I believe it is not insurmountable, that is why I am offering myself for service at this critical time,” the aspirant added, stressing: “I believe I can arrest the ugly situation, using my contacts and deep understanding of the peculiar challenges that face Imo State as we look forward to the years ahead.”

The post Ihedioha: Governance Key to Imo Restoration appeared first on THISDAYLIVE.

