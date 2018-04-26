Ikenne High School gets facility from old students — Nigeria Today

Ikenne High School gets facility from old students



The Principal of Ikenne Community High School, Mr. Sotunde Adedotun has appealed to the Ogun State government to create enabling environment and improve the learning condition of the students for better performance.

Speaking recently at the commissioning of the ultra modern toilet donated by the former senior prefect of the school held on the school premises, Mr. Adedotun explained that the former senior prefect, Dare Folarin who graduated in 1992 promised to donate the facilities to the senior section of the school before the session runs to an end.

The principal noted that a lot of facilities are needed by the school ranging from school bus, laboratory, and classrooms among others.All these have been the school silent prayers that something must be done to improve the standard of the school.In his speech, Folarin said the donation was giving back to the school and society where the foundation of his greatness was laid. He noted that in the last 18 months, the 1992 set of the school had renovated six blocks of classrooms, provided furniture, financial assistance towards school inter-house sports, renovated school hall and built 10 units of toilets for students and teachers.

He explained that the desire to build the toilet emanated from the observation made by the principal of the junior school during the dedication of other facilities provided by 1993 set; that the infrastructure is inadequate for both junior and senior school.

“We all know that all is not well with the facilities in most of the public school. This became a source of concern for me and I promised to build a toilet and borehole for both students and teachers to complement the facilities provided by the 1993 set.

“Funding and maintenance of school facilities should not be left with the government alone, corporate bodies and old students have a lot to do in improving the facilities,” Folarin said.He added, “We are also presenting 135 chairs and tables for the students. The school has impacted so much in us and we believe it is our responsibility to appreciate the school by contributing our own quota to its development.”

He also used the occasion to call on individuals, corporate organisations and old students of the school to rise and support the government to enhance quality education in the state while enjoining the students and school management to maintain and manage the infrastructure judiciously.

The former senior prefect said that the 1992 set would not relent in restoring the glory of the school in terms of infrastructure and the aesthetic beauty of the school. “We will go back to re-strategize and come back with new development plans for the school. We will continue to support the school to complement the effort of the government.”

He commended the efforts of the ministry of education for giving them the approval to build the facilities. One of the teachers who spoke at the occasion said that the commissioning of the modern toilet and school hall are good gifts to the school, “The first time I came to this school, one of the things that embarrassed me was the toilet, when I learnt that another toilet would be commissioned today, I said this is a good development. We still want more infrastructure before 40th Founders’ Day.”

