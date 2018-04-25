Ikorodu community offers land for military barrack to ward off militants — Nigeria Today

Ikorodu community offers land for military barrack to ward off militants

Lagos – The Oke-Oko, Oke-Tapa and Isawo communities in Ikorodu, Lagos State, have earmarked 10 acres for the construction of military barrack in the area.



The traditional ruler of the communities, Chief Muse Ibrahim, said that the gesture was in appreciation of the military’s efforts in ending militancy and pipeline vandalism in the areas.

Ibrahim said in Lagos on Tuesday that the communities have continued to enjoy relative peace devoid of militancy and vandalism in the past two years.

The royal father noted that the continued presence of security agents had deterred militants and other criminals from operating in the area.

The traditional ruler said that the land was part of the areas previously occupied by suspected militants and vandals who unleashed terror and killed many residents of the area.

Ibrahim also commended Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode for his efforts at ending militancy and pipeline vandalism in the area.

“We want to really appreciate the governor for his swift response and handling of the issues of militancy, pipeline vandalism, kidnappings, armed robbery which terrorized our areas through the creeks.

“His immediate response and assistance in the area of quick deployment of special military joint taskforce and other security agencies to our areas helped us greatly in restoring peace to the various communities.

“We also thank the governor for the deployment of swamp buggy excavator which were used to clear the creeks where the militants operated and caused us havoc,” he said.

The traditional ruler commended the Lagos State Government on the ongoing construction of a major road linking Agric-Owutu-Isawo areas of Ikorodu with Arepo on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“The road leading to Lagos – Ibadan Expressway will bring rapid economic development to the area. The road will attract revenue to the state and communities,” he noted.

The Inspector-General of Police, Idris Ibrahim, on Aug. 4, 2016 visited Isawo creeks and deployed joint military taskforce to dislodge militants and vandals from the area.

No fewer than five policemen and two soldiers, including an army captain, were killed after the militants and members of the Joint Task Force clashed on April 9, 2017. (NAN)

The post Ikorodu community offers land for military barrack to ward off militants appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

