Ikorodu Community Offers Land For Military Barrack — Nigeria Today

Ikorodu Community Offers Land For Military Barrack

The Oke-Oko, Oke-Tapa and Isawo communities in Ikorodu, Lagos State, have earmarked 10 acres for the construction of military barrack in the area. The traditional ruler of the communities, Chief Muse Ibrahim, said that the gesture was in appreciation of the military’s efforts in ending militancy and pipeline vandalism in the areas. Ibrahim told the […]

The post Ikorodu Community Offers Land For Military Barrack appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

