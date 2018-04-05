Ikoyi Club vow to defend title in Germany - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Ikoyi Club vow to defend title in Germany – The Punch
Ikoyi Club vow to defend title in Germany
Ikoyi Club 1938 have promised to defend their title at the forthcoming Swimfest International Swimming Competition, Arnsberg, Germany, from May 18 to 20, the News Agency of Nigeria reports. The club's swimming head coach Pius Adegboye told NAN on …
